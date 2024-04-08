22Bet Ghana supports Awutu Samsamsu with Water project

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Apr - 08 - 2024 , 11:54

Sports betting firm, 22Bet Ghana has completed and handed over a robust and accessible water facility at Awutu Samsamsu Number 2, a farming community in the Awutu-Senya West District of the Central Region.

Delivered by the THX 22 Foundation, the philanthropic arm of 22 Bet, the project seeks to serve more than 500 locals without access to potable water.

The completion of this initiative marks a significant departure from the community's previous reliance on unsafe water sources, specifically an open stream on the outskirts of the town. This new water facility, therefore, promises to enhance the overall well-being of the inhabitants, fostering a healthier and more sustainable environment.

At a brief event to inaugurate the project, Dickson Assan of 22Bet Ghana told a gathering of chiefs, elders and residents of the community that 22Bet Ghana and THX 22 Foundation teams were mindful of their social responsibilities to the communities and the people they served and were, therefore, happy to make the facility available for use by the community.

On behalf of the community, the Chief of Awutu Sasasu, Nana Abaka II, expressed his sincerest gratitude to the leadership of 22Bet Ghana and the THX Foundation, adding that the project was of immense importance as the community had struggled with perennial water shortage, which often got worse during the dry season.

He then registered his hope that the project would resolve the issue and called on his people to maintain the facility to serve them long-term. He also appealed to other corporate bodies to come to their aid because the community required other amenities such as schools and a marketplace.