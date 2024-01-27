Youth empowerment is my focus – Lydia Alhassan

Daniel Kenu Politics Jan - 27 - 2024 , 11:35

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has introduced several youth empowerment programs in her area to reduce unemployment and create wealth for all.

The programs include skills training, supporting individuals in practical educational programs, and engaging a number in her self-sponsoring constituency projects, including roads.

The MP, who is also the Second Majority Chief Whip in parliament, announced this on Friday evening when she officially launched her Parliamentary campaign at Shiashi in Accra.

It followed her acclamation and endorsement by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to represent the party unopposed.

The Electoral Commission's electoral officer for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Agyiri, lifted the hands of the MP after a thunderous applause by delegates.

Action

Moments after the acclamation, Madam Alhassan zoomed into action, calling on the youth to be "her backbone" to retain the seat.

She faces off with Ghanaian actor and farmer, John Dumelo, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a two-horse race.

The constituency remains one of Ghana's political hotspots following the January 31, 2019, by-election, which was rocked with violence.

The Electoral Commission (EC) organized the by-election due to the seat being vacant following the death of the Member of Parliament (MP), Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, on November 21, 2018.

Madam Alhassan, the wife of the deceased, was then chosen by the party to fill the vacant seat.

She contested and won against Dumelo.

No complacency

The Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip said although she was sure of victory, "I will not be complacent. Let's do away with bickering and backbiting to enable us to break the 8.

"Breaking the 8 is possible, and I promise I will not let the party down," she told party supporters.