Walker rallies supporters, executive for 2024 election

An Independent Presidential Candidate in the 2020 elections, Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, has rallied his national executive and supporters for an electoral showdown with the country’s two main political parties.
He asked them to “fight hard until the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are defeated in the 2024 election.”
Addressing Southern Ghana regional representatives last Sunday in Accra, he encouraged them not to relent but to work vigorously till 2024 to win power by preaching his vision and mission to Ghanaians.
It was the second and final meeting for the year for those regional executives in Southern Ghana, including the Ashanti, the Western North, the Volta, the Central and the Greater Accra regions.
Previous meetings have been held for representatives from northern Ghana.
The meetings also attracted other members of some political parties willing to join Mr Walker campaign for the 2024 general elections.
Change mentality
The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for Kwabre East, Mr James Kwabena, said it was about time Ghanaians, especially the youth, changed “the NDC and the NPP mentality” because they were not helping in the rapid development of the country.
“We need a saviour, someone who will talk for us. It is time we the youth put our minds together as one listening to the visionary leader who shall die for us and for the love of the country because Mr Walker thinks more for the youth than the older people.
I’m appealing to the Ghanaian youth that let us come together to rally behind him to win 2024 general election and rescue us from the two parties,” he stated
For his part, a former NDC Branch Organiser in Nungua, Mr Kofi Opoku alias (Henry B), told the GNA that he left the party because they had not been fair to Ghanaians in terms of their promises.
“I was an NDC member but I have realised that they are untruthful to Ghanaians so I left to join United One Ghana.
I believe that Mr Walker can help Ghana so let us all come together and vote for him so that when he comes to power our wishes will be granted,” he said.
He, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians to dislodge both the NDC and the NPP because they had proved beyond doubt that they had nothing tangible to offer the nation other than dancing to the tune of their family and friends.