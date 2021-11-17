NPP inaugurates planning committees for 2021 Annual Delegates Conference

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated the National Planning Committee (NPC) and sub-committees for the party's 2021 Annual Delegates Conference, which is scheduled to take place in Kumasi from December 18 to December 20, 2021.
The NPC, which is being chaired by the 1st National Vice Chairperson, Madam Rita Talata Asobayire, is charged with the responsibility of coordinating the activities of all the sub-committees to ensure the smooth organization of the Conference.
The nine-member NPC also has Mr Frederick Fredua Antoh, Mr Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, Mr Sammy Awuku, Madam Maame Dokua (Beauty Queen), Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Mr Kofi Ahenkora Marfo, Mr Collins Nuamah and Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako as members
The Committee and nine sub-committees were inaugurated last Tuesday at the Party Headquarters in Accra by the NPP General Secretary, Mr John Boadu.
He congratulated the members on their appointments and also implored them to work hard to ensure the success of the conference.
Sub-committees
The sub-committees included the Media/Communication Sub-committee which is chaired by Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoah, the Operations/Ground Sub-committee chaired by Sammy Awuku, the Accommodation Sub-committee chaired by Mr Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, the Transportation Sub-committee chaired by Kofi Ahenkora Marfo and the Finance Sub-committee chaired by Mr Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah.
The rest of the sub-committees are the Health Sub-committee chaired by Dr Nsiah Asare, the Secretariat/Accreditation/Protocol Sub-committee chaired by Mr Collins Nuamah, the Feeding Sub-committee chaired by Madam Kate Gyamfua and the Security Sub-committee chaired by Mr Edward Asomani.
The Committee is composed as follows:
- Rita Asobayire – Chairperson
- F.F. Anto – Member
- Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah – Member
- Sammy Awuku – Member
- Maame Dokua (Beauty Queen) – Member
- Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa – Member
- Hon. Kofi Ahenkora Marfo – Member
- Collins Nuamah – Member
- Bernard Antwi Boasiako – Member
The Subcommittees are composed as follows:
- MEDIA/ COMMUNICATION
• Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa (Chairman)
• Hon. K.O. Nkrumah
• Elizabeth Ohene
• Oboshie Sai Coffie
• Sam Pyne
• Dr. Kwasi Kyei (AR Comms Director)
• Suzette Naa Norley Dornukie Norteye
• Kwame Baffoe Abronye
• Kofi Agyapong
• Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen
• Yaw Preko
• Yaw Adomako Baafi
• Iddi Muhayu-Deen
• Dennis Aboagye
• Akwasi Agyemang
- OPERATIONS/GROUNDS
• Sammy Awuku (Chairman)
• Henry Nana Boakye
• Alhaji Aziz Futa
• Agyemang Prempeh
• Nsenkyire (AR 1st Vice Chair)
• Adomako Francis (AR Org.)
• Bright Acheampong
• Hajia Humu Awudu
• Saalim Mansuru Bamba
• Alhassan Abubakar
- ACCOMMODATION
• Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah (Chairman)
• Bernard Antwi Bosiako
• Maame Dokua
• Michael Omari-Wadie
• Bright Acheampong
• Adams Mohammed Tony
• Kwame Bediako Frimpong
- TRANSPORTATION
• Hon. Kofi Ahenkora Marfo (Chairman)
• Kwadwo Afari
• Denis Kwakwa
• Richard Asante Yeboah
• Dennis Aboagye
• Kwaku Amponsah Oteng
• Akua Okornor
5. FINANCE
• Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah (Chairman)
• Richard Asante Yeboah
• F.F. Antoh
• Joana Francese Adda
- HEALTH
• Dr. Nsiah Asare (Chairman)
• Dr. Owusu-Danso (CEO, KATH)
• Hon. Dr. Okoe Boye
• Mimi Darko- CEO, FDA
• Andrews Frimpong (V16)
- SECRETARIAT/ ACCREDITATION/ PROTOCOL
• Collins Nuamah (Chairman)
• Nana Obiri Boahene
• Evans Nimako
• Mark Opoku
• Emma Nana Adjoa Arthur
• Iddi Muhayu-Deen
• Adepa Safo Kantanka
• Eric Ntori
• Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso
• Kwadwo Afari
• Samuel Yeboah
• Lawyer Adom Appiah (AR Secretary)
• Jennifer Boadi-Amponin
• Perpetual Lomokie Akwanda
• Maame Yaa Akyeamah
- FEEDING (Food, Drinks & Beverages)
. Kate Gyamfua
• Hon. Kofi Ahenkora Marfo
• Maame Dokua (Beauty Queen)
• Nana Ama (AR Women Org.)
• Gifty Oware
• Hajia Zeinab (AR Treasurer)
• Mama China
- SECURITY
• Edward Asomani
• Hon. Bryan Acheampong
• Hon. Simon Osei Mensah
• Captain Budu Koomson
• Nii Laryea Squire
• Aliu Kasule
• Robert Akampo
• Joseph Nyaniba Kwayaja
• Mohammed Seidu