Voting underway at NDC 2018 Congress

Members of the Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress are the first batch of delegates to vote at the party’s ongoing congress at the Trade Fair Centre, La, Accra.
They are to be followed by delegates from the Upper East Region and then those from the Greater Accra Region.
Electoral Commission officials supervising the process have created five polling centres for voting which is expected to run late into the night.
An agent each of the 65 persons who have offered themselves up for elections are also monitoring voting from close range.
Positions being contested are;
- National Chairman
- National Vice Chairman
- General Secretary
- Deputy General Secretary
- National Organizer
- National Deputy Organizer
- National Communications Officer
- Deputy Communications Officer
- National Executive Committee Member
- National Zongo Caucus Coordinator