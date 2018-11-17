NDC Congress: Voting suspended for "15 minutes"

Officials of the Electoral Commission have put on hold, albeit temporarily, voting at one of the five polling centres created for the ongoing NDC national delegates conference.
Voting at the BA/Northern Region polling centre has been suspended as a result of poor lighting at the centre and the refusal of delegates to abide by voting instructions.
Virtually every delegate wants to vote without proper queues, and EC officials insist voting can only take place when order is restored. They have subsequently called in security to salvage the situation.
Meanwhile voting at other centres is proceeding orderly.
All voting suspended
Voting at all the voting centres has now been suspended, a member of the Congress Planning Committee, Alex Segbefia has announced.
He says the decision to suspend all voting for 15 minutes, is to make room for an orderly conduct else voting may not be over 7am on Sunday.
"Please suspend all voting immediately", he said, explaining that after the 15 minute break, voting would be by constituency by constituency.
