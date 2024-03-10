VIDEO: Watch what the Deputy Minister-designate for Gender said about side chicks

During the vetting of Dr. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, the Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection, the topic of 'side chicks' and polygamy sparked discussion within the Vetting Committee of Parliament.

Responding to inquiries from committee members about his stance on the challenges posed by 'side chicks', Dr. Sekyere emphasized adherence to existing laws and regulations. He remarked, "We are governed by rules and regulations. Our constitution serves as the guiding principle. If what you are referring to is not against the law, then who am I to condemn individuals engaged in such behaviour."

In a light-hearted moment, the Chairman of the Vetting Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu, humorously interjected, stating, "Side chicks are for 18-23. Once they cross 23, they should be side hens, not side chicks."

The exchange raised broader societal discussions about relationships and societal norms.

