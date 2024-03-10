Next article: VIDEO: Watch what the Deputy Minister-designate for Gender said about side chicks

NDC Canada Chapter applauds selection of Prof Opoku Agyemang as running mate

Kweku Zurek Politics Mar - 10 - 2024 , 21:56

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Canada Chapter has extended congratulations to Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang on her selection as the running mate to flagbearer Mr. John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 elections in December.

In a statement released today, the NDC Canada Chapter conveyed its unwavering support for President Mahama's decision and stressed its belief in the impeccable timing of Professor Opoku Agyemang's selection.

The chapter expressed its conviction that the partnership between John Dramani Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is precisely what Ghana needs at this critical juncture.

Highlighting the importance of harmony and balance, the chapter emphasized the synergy between the two leaders, echoing principles upheld by major religions worldwide.

According to the NDC Canada Chapter, Professor Opoku Agyemang's leadership qualities, track record, and commitment to public service make her an ideal candidate to advance the party's agenda in the upcoming 2024 general elections. They believe she will play a pivotal role in implementing essential policies such as the 24-hour economy initiative, contributing to the collective effort of building a prosperous Ghana.

The statement concluded with renewed congratulations to Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang on her well-deserved nomination, reaffirming the NDC Canada Chapter's steadfast support for both her and John Dramani Mahama.

They expressed readiness to stand behind the Mahama-Opoku Agyemang ticket and anticipated witnessing their transformative leadership for the betterment of Ghana.

Read the entire statement below;

NDC Canada Chapter Congratulates Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as Running Mate to H.E. John Dramani Mahama

The NDC Canada Chapter extends its warmest congratulations to Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang on her selection as the running mate to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana.

In a message sent today, the NDC Canada Chapter expressed its full support for the decision made by President Mahama and firmly stands by it. The chapter believes that Professor Opoku Agyemang's selection as the running mate couldn't have come at a more opportune time.

The chapter is convinced that the pairing of H.E. John Dramani Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is precisely what Ghana needs right now. There is a divine understanding that the universe operates in harmony when we do not disrupt the balance, a fundamental principle echoed in all major religions of the world.

The NDC Canada Chapter believes that Professor Opoku Agyemang possesses all the qualities necessary to breathe life into the party's agenda as it approaches the 2024 general elections. Her leadership and track record and dedication to public service speak volumes about her capabilities to be instrumental in the implementation of critical policies such as the 24-hour economy initiative, as we collectively work towards building the Ghana we want together.

Once again, congratulations on your well-deserved nomination as the running mate. The NDC Canada Chapter stands ready to support you and H.E. John Dramani Mahama in your quest to lead Ghana towards a brighter future.

The chapter pledges its untiring support to Mahama and Professor Opoku Agyemang ticket and looks forward to witnessing their transformative leadership for the betterment of Ghana.

Gameli Atakuma (Chairman)

Dr. Eric Asempah (Secretary)

NDC Canada Chapter

[email protected]