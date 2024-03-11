Renomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang: Historic, encouraging for gender equality — Gender advocates

Three gender activists have described the renomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as a significant step towards gender inclusivity, participation and representation in politics.

They described her as a competent woman and endowed with leadership skills for the position.

Sheila Premo, Mercy Catherine Adjabeng and Gloria Kankam, were speaking in separate interviews with the Daily Graphic after Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was renominated by the flag bearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, to partner him for the 2024 general election.

Mr Mahama and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang partnered for the 2020 presidential election.

Premo

Mrs Premo, who is the Convenor of Affirmative Action Bill Coalition, said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s renomination signified that there were competent women to fill many positions in Ghana including the Presidency.

“The nomination of a woman as vice-presidential candidate for a political party in Ghana is a good move since it will promote the inclusive agenda that the Affirmative Action Bill Coalition is pushing for as we celebrate International Women’s Day this year on the theme of inclusion.”

“We have low numbers of women in leadership and decision-making positions even though several human rights instruments call for gender parity,” she stated, stressing that “I believe she will appeal to a lot of women voters, graduates and people in academia.”

Progressive

A Communication Specialist and Gender Advocate, Mercy C. Adjabeng, described the renomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as historic, progressive and encouraging development for gender equality.

“It’s a very positive development for women’s inclusive participation in decision making, politics and a firm approach to localising the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5, in Ghana,” she added.

High stakes

Mrs Adjabeng described Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s renomination as a smart move because it portrayed the party as consistent in its commitment to gender equality.

“The strategic importance of maintaining the female running mate focuses on representation and inclusion of women, an issue Ghana has performed woefully at, considering Parliaments’ failure to pass the Affirmative Action Bill after over two decades of dawdle,” she stated.

She said as a distinguished and accomplished woman, her expertise and experience came to broaden perspectives, increase creativity and innovation, and more importantly, diversify the pool of talents and competencies available to the party’s hierarchy.

WiLDAF

For her part, the Communication, Advocacy and Network Manager of Women in Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF) Ghana, Gloria Kankam, said having a female vice-president would definitely encourage more women to participate in politics, not just as voters but as active participants.

That, she said, could also create leaders that could lead to more gender-sensitive policymaking that considered the needs and rights of women and girls.

“This will also lead to a more substantive gender-sensitive policies with high profile female leadership in political parties and national governance which often correlate with more attention to issues such as gender equality, family support policies, health care including maternal health and education,” she said.

Mrs Kankam said a female vice-president could influence Ghana’s socio-economic development agenda to include policies that address gender disparities and discrimination.

“For me, the renomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as vice-president comes to increase the visibility of women in high political offices which challenges traditional gender roles and stereotypes.”

“It is crucial for inspiring future generations and normalising women's leadership in all decision-making spaces – both public and private,” she said.

Background

Having tested the grounds already in 2020 as the running mate to Mr Mahama, many NDC bigwigs believe that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is coming on board with experience, integrity, inclusivity, modesty and dignity to the Office of Vice-President.

To others, she would be representing a voice for women and other vulnerable groups, bring a professional approach to governance, focus on accountable and ethical leadership based on her impeccable and distinguished career as well as leveraging on her wide-ranging international network to assist Ghana's restoration.

She is also seen as a great team player, loyal, dedicated and committed to whatever she sets her hands on and her belief in the youth and creating opportunities for them due to her more than three decades of nurturing young people as a lecturer and Vice-Chancellor, globally respected academic and a manager with a proven track record.