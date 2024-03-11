Next article: Renomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang: Historic, encouraging for gender equality — Gender advocates

Ophelia Mensah-Hayford shines for women, girls

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Politics Mar - 11 - 2024 , 05:35

Women and girls play crucial roles in community and nation building.

Women serve as great pillars in homes and in the community.

In recent times, women have played more central roles in politics, medicine, governance, education, among other areas.

They have been daring to step more into the male dominated arenas of leadership and politics to complement the males.

One woman whose story inspires many is Ophelia Mensah-Hayford, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Mfantseman in the Central Region.

From the sad story of the death of her husband, Ekow Quansah Hayford, the former Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ms Mensah-Hayford braced the odds and stood for elections with tears still fresh in her eyes.

Though the December 2020 elections was a tough one, she rose from the ashes to victory as she was elected MP for Mfantseman by polling 36,091 votes, representing 51.83 per cent of the total votes cast.

Ms Mensah-Hayford is the Vice-Chairperson of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament.

In her constituency, she still enjoys goodwill among her constituents, particularly among the women.

Recently, women traders in Mankessim affirmed their support for Ms Mensah-Hayford, describing her as a woman of her word.

The President of the Mankessim Traders Association, Agnes Moore, said her years as Member of Parliament has had positive impact on the traders.

She said security in the market had significantly improved after the MP fixed lights in the market.

A retired midwife at Saltpond, Jalilatu Jaafar, said the courage of Ms Mensah-Hayford was an inspiration to many young girls in the community.

"We are in communities where women are afraid to venture into politics and excel because of the many impediments.

I am happy our MP serves as a rare role model for the young ladies who now aspire for education and greater heights.

The spokesperson for the Mfantseman Chief Imam, Ayuba Issah, commended the MP for her work in the area.

Nomination

In February, this year, the president nominated her as the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation-designate.

Her constituents are hopeful that when she would be confirmed as a minister, describing her as honest, hardworking and possessing values which can make her succeed at anything.

Profile

A native of Akwapim Akropong, Ms Mensah-Hayford, 51, had her bachelor's degree in political science and Linguistics in 2012.

She further had her LLB in Criminal Law; International Human Rights Law and Administrative Law in 2018.

Until her entry into politics, Ms Mensah-Hayford was an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and worked with Interpol Unit at the CID Headquarters.

She said she was committed to serving her people in whichever way she possibly could.

It is essential to appreciate the women who stay up and strong not only for their families and themselves but for their community as the world celebrates International Women’s Day.