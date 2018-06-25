Sagnarigu: Over voting creates confusion at NDC elections

There was confusion at the constituency elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Sagnarigu constituency in the Northern Region following an alleged over voting
This triggered a protest at the voting
Already the elections could not start earlier as scheduled as a result of some unresolved issues. Following the confusion, proceedings ended abruptly in the midst of the pandemonium.
Security personnel who were supervising the elections took away the ballot boxes to prevent further disturbances.
A joint military and Police team were deployed to ensure calm.
Tamale North
Meanwhile, the elections at the Tamale North Constituency have come to a standstill following the sudden appearance of a former constituency chairman on the ballot paper though he was not contesting.
The elections are however ongoing smoothly in other constituencies across the Northern region.
Over 24,000 delegates take part in NDC constituency elections in Northern Region
Samuel Duodu reported from Tamale that a total of 24,542 delegates from over 2,688 branches were expected to cast their votes in the NDC constituency elections in the Northern Region on Saturday and Sunday.
But she was cleared by the regional elections committee to take part in the elections.