Sagnarigu: Over voting creates confusion at NDC elections

The ballot boxes being carried away during the confusion. PICTURES BY MOHAMMED FUGU
There was confusion at the constituency elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Sagnarigu constituency in the Northern Region following an alleged over voting.

An officer from the Electoral Commission was accused of issuing multiple ballots to some delegates to vote for his preferred aspirants, reports Graphic Online's Mohammed Fugu.

This triggered a protest at the voting centre at the Tamale Technical University campus where the constituency elections was taking place.

Already the elections could not start earlier as scheduled as a result of some unresolved issues. Following the confusion, proceedings ended abruptly in the midst of the pandemonium.

Security personnel who were supervising the elections took away the ballot boxes to prevent further disturbances.
Graphic Online`s reporter, Mohammed Fugu who was at the centre had his mobile phone detained and manhandled by some party foot soldiers for about 20 minutes in a move to prevent him from capturing the incident.

A joint military and Police team were deployed to ensure calm.

Tamale North

Meanwhile, the elections at the Tamale North Constituency have come to a standstill following the sudden appearance of a former constituency chairman on the ballot paper though he was not contesting.

The elections are however ongoing smoothly in other constituencies across the Northern region.

Over 24,000 delegates take part in NDC constituency elections in Northern Region

Samuel Duodu reported from Tamale that a total of 24,542 delegates from over 2,688 branches were expected to cast their votes in the NDC constituency elections in the Northern Region on Saturday and Sunday.

A total of 20 constituencies were to elect their leaders on Saturday whilst the remaining eight will theirs on Sunday June 24, 2018.

The Northern Regional NDC Director of Elections, Mr. Rashid Computer told Graphic Online that the elections in the remaining three constituencies would be held at a latter date.

At Nyankpala, where the Tolon constituency elections is taking place some delegates and contestants raised concerns about one Binta Sumaani Zakaria, daughter of the late Alhaji Sumaani Zakaria, a former Northern regional chairman of the NDC who is contesting for the position of constituency women organiser whom they claimed do not reside in the constituency.

But she was cleared by the regional elections committee to take part in the elections.