NDC elects constituency executives across Ghana

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday conducted nationwide constituency elections to elect executives to manage the affairs of the party ahead of the 2020 general elections
At Cape Coast South in Central Region, Wa Central in Upper West and Nkwanta North in the Volta Region monitored by Graphic Online, the process was however smooth.
Victor Kwawukume reported that disorderly registers for the conduct of polls in the Dome-Kwabenya and Madina constituencies led to delays and agitations by aggrieved persons in those areas.
Presiding officers of the Electoral Commission (EC) who were manning the two constituencies said those challenges were not to be blamed on the EC.
That, they explained was because they were working strictly according to the voter's register presented to them by the NDC party.
The officials said party executives at the constituency level told them that the register came from the region and not the constituencies.
There were several intense arguments and charged comments
That notwithstanding, activities went on smoothly at the two constituencies with adequate police presence.
Madina NDC elections suspended
The National Youth Organiser of the NDC, Sidii Abubakar Musah who was overseeing the elections at Madina announced a suspension of polls
Sidii Abubakar said so far, the polls for the positions of Women's Organiser and Youth Organiser had been completed and based on the response from the regional team, would be opened and counted.
The ballot boxes were subsequently transported to the Madina Police Station.
Adentan
At the Adentan constituency in Greater Accra, Graphic Online's Severious Kale Dery reported that there was tension at the Islamic University College as delegates were getting impatient with the slow pace of the elections.
The situation, according to our reporter worsened with the absence of some potential voters on the voting list.
All the executives of the City of God Electoral Area were initially prevented from voting because their names were not in the register. They were however later cleared to vote following a directive from the regional office which said they should use the original list.
Apart from the absence of some potential voters in the list, some of the candidates
The delay resulted in some of the voters abandoning the exercise
The incumbent constituency chairman, Martin Kwesi Addeh said the delay was a deliberate attempt to get people from his stronghold tired and leave the voting grounds to dim his chances of winning again.
Read also: Sagnarigu: Over voting creates confusion at NDC elections
From Kumasi, Daniel Kenu reported that there was three hours delay at the Cultural Centre venue where the Bantama constituency is holding its elections.
This is because party officials had to work out plans to solve accreditation challenges among delegates.
The supervising officer for the Bantama constituency, Francis Dodovi, told Graphic Online that unlike previously, accreditation of delegates must bear their names to avoid possible rigging and over voting.
Forty-five out of the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti are voting to elect new officials to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress in the next four years.
Subin and Manhyia North had their elections put on hold to sort out what party officials said was an internal matter.
Kenu further reported that after earlier infractions at the Atwima Mponua, the process has generally been peaceful.
From the Takoradi constituency in the Western Region, Kobla Dotse Aklorbortu reported the process was moving on smoothly.
At the Odododiodio constituency in Accra, a presidential aspirant
Baba Jamal prevented from voting at Ayawaso East
In the Ayawaso East constituency, former Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Baba Jamal was prevented from voting since the delegates said he was not a registered member in the constituency, reports Syme.
Cape Coast South constituency
From the Cape Coast South constituency in the Central Region, Timothy Gobah reported that voting was progressing steadily at the Centre for National Culture (CNC).
At about
The Central Regional vice chairman of the NDC
He said the enthusiasm among delegates was as a result of some reforms introduced by the party.
He said the electoral college has been expanded, allowing a lot of members to vote, while pictures of all contestants displayed to ensure transparency.
"These and many innovations we have introduced to prevent acrimony and ensure sanity in the process," he said.
Some delegates at the Cape Coast South constituency. PICTURE By TIMOTHY GOBAH.
No funds to
organise Asante Akim South elections
The elections at the Asante Akim South constituency in Ashanti was postponed.
A notice issued by the constituency secretary read: "On behalf of the Constituency Executive Committee, we deeply regret to inform the entire members
"This decision was taken during an emergency meeting held at the party office by Constituency Executive Committee and the Aspirants yesterday 22nd June 2018. A new date will be communicated to you in due course. The inconvenience is deeply regretted," the notice said.
Tema East
From Tema
Polls started at about 12 noon
In the course of the elections, some members, predominantly from the Tema New Town Area, accused the party's election committee
According to them, the list had been arranged in a way such that only delegates from Comminity One which is allegedly the strong hold of one of the candidates, were called to queue and vote while those from Tema New Town remained seated.
At about 5:30 pm, there were a number of agitations and chants of "no vote, no vote" by party members and sympathizers in the Assembly hall of Our Lady of Mercy Senior High School
In the ensuing melee, the Electoral Commission led by Nana Oduro Numapau suspended the process to allow the party's Election Committee to resolve the issue.
The EC officer left the decision to continue with the elections for the party to decide.
At the time of the confusion, a little over 600 delegates out of ober 1500 expected voters had cast their ballots.
Security was also beefed up as police reinforcement was called in from the Regional Police Command to protect life and property.
Oduro Numapau said under the circunstances, and following the failure of the party to resolve the issue, the polls had to be suspended while the already cast ballots would be sent to a secured location pending the resolution of the problem.
Wa Central
From the Wa Central constituency, Michael Quaye reported that the election of the officers for the constituency run deep into the night as counting was ongoing as of 11 p.m on Saturday at the assembly hall of Wa Senior High Technical School.
The whole exercise according to our reporter was almost uneventful over the 14 hours, and the police presence rendered almost redundant in the orderly exercise.
Despite the event stretching into the darkness of the night, delegates remained hooked up at the grounds as interest and anxiety heightened during the sorting and counting process.
Some 61 aspirants were vying for 16 positions in the constituency where a total of 1,382 delegates were expected to vote
Fuseina Abdulai Martha was also elected the constituency women's
Timothy Ngnenbe reported that incumbent constituency executives of the Nkwanta-North constituency in the Volta Region received contrasting results for their stewardship to the party over the last four years.
At the delegates' conference held at Kpassa on Saturday, the constituency Chairman
What was described as a battle fit for the gods in the race for the Secretaryship turned to be a different game altogether
It was a two-sided contest involving two strong factions too close to call
In the buildup to the poll, there was tension between the camps as they accused each other of pulling one trick or the other to get undue advantage in the contest.
On the day of the election, there were
Some party supporters who confirmed this to Graphic Online said as of noon when voting processes were supposed to have started, delegates and contenders for the various positions were not seen
The elections which could be described as generally
Officials of the Electoral Commission, Volta Regional office of the party and security persons played various roles to ensure that the elections were peacefully conducted.
The incumbent chairman, Treasurer, Alhaji Yakuba, the Communications Officer
The other new entrants included
...more to follow