Mahama calls for transparency in NDC constituency elections

Former president John Dramani Mahama has called for free, fair, peaceful and transparency in the constituency elections being conducted by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) today Saturday, June 23, 2018, across the country.
The elections are being conducted to elect constituency executives to manage the affairs of the party ahead of the 2020 elections.
Sending warm wishes to members of the party contesting in the elections in a press statement signed by his Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the former president said the NDC must come out of polls more united and stronger.
He added that there must be no losers in elections, “You are all winners even before voting starts. The outcome of the election must, therefore, have no losers.
“Let us forge ahead in unity as we work together for victory in 2020 to resolve the increasing hardship being visited on Ghanaians by the Akufo-Addo administration,”