Rally support for Ghana Card registration - Togbe Afede XIV

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, has called on traditional leaders to rally support for the Ghana Card registration
.
Togbe Afede, who was addressing members of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs during a general meeting in Ho, said the Ghana Card, which would soon become a prerequisite for major transactions, had long been anticipated, and charged chiefs and opinion leaders to encourage their people to "take it seriously".
Sensitise the citizenry
Togbe Afede also urged local authorities to
Togbe Afede commended the Volta Regional House of Chiefs for a positive balance sheet and promised to engage stakeholders on the prompt payment of allocated funds.
The
He said the age-old custom that prevented chiefs from being registered at birth or death was outdated and only made it difficult to validate claims of succession. - GNA