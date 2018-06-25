NDC elects constituency officers

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) last Saturday conducted its nationwide constituency elections to elect executives to manage the affairs of the party ahead of the 2020 general election
.
Accra situation
In Accra, the elections were generally peaceful except in some constituencies where the eligibility of some delegates
The election, which was scheduled to start around 8 a.m., took a slow start because of the early rainfall but picked up around 1 p.m. when the sun began to rise.
At the Dome-Kwabenya and Madina constituencies, there were delays and agitations by aggrieved delegates that led to some disorder.
The presiding officers of the Electoral Commission (EC), who were manning the two constituencies said those challenges could not be blamed on the EC.
That, they explained, was because they were working strictly according to the voter's register presented to them by the NDC party.
However, activities went on smoothly, with adequate police presence.
At Madina, the National Youth Organiser of the NDC,
The boxes were subsequently transported to the Madina Police Station.
In the Ayawaso East Constituency, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia, Baba Jamal, was prevented from voting since the delegates said he was not a registered member in the constituency.
Constituencies such as Ayawaso North, Central, East and Ablekuma Central, Anyaa-Sowutuom were some of the areas where the eligibility of the voting delegates
Delegates came in their numbers and each one was allowed to cast their votes except in few areas where some were made to hold on until their eligibility was proven.
Other regions
Reports filed by Daily Graphic reporters in other regions were not different from the situation in Accra.
In the Ashanti Region, there were delays in some constituencies, including
Forty-five out of the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region voted to elect new officials to lead the party in that region.
The elections at the Asante Akim South Constituency in the Ashanti Region was postponed.
A notice issued by the constituency secretary read: "On behalf of the Constituency Executive Committee, we deeply regret to inform the entire members and
"This decision was taken during an emergency meeting held at the party office by Constituency Executive Committee and the aspirants yesterday, June 22, 2018. A new date will be communicated to you in due course. The inconvenience is deeply regretted," the notice added
Deep into the night
In the Western and Central regions, voting went on without any major issues except in some constituencies where the delegates complained because their names were not in the register.
At the Wa Central Constituency in the Upper West Region, the election of the officers for the constituency ran deep into the night as counting was ongoing as of 11 p.m.
The whole exercise was almost uneventful over the 14 hours, and the police were rendered almost redundant in the orderly exercise.
Despite the event stretching into the night, delegates remained on the grounds as interest and anxiety heightened during the sorting and counting process.
Sixty-one aspirants vied for 16 positions in the constituency where a total of 1,382 delegates were expected to vote.