Prez Akufo-Addo assures Ahafo of better, brighter future

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the chiefs and people of the Ahafo region of a better and brighter future after he signed the instrument of attestation and presented the Constitutional Instrument (CI) 114 to the President of the Council of Ahafo Chiefs, Nana Ansah Adu Baah to symbolize the creation of the region.
The President also named Goaso in the Asunafo North Municipality as the capital of the region and said 20 million cedis had been allocated to initiate the development of the region.
Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people from Ahafo at the Jubilee House in Accra Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo said Mr Evans Opoku Bobie, the current Brong Ahafo Regional Minister will act until a substantive regional minister was appointed.
He said the people of Ahafo had petitioned successive governments to give them a region for close to 40 years dating back to 1981 but their effort did not yield any result.
He, however, expressed delight at the turnout during the public hearing in the Ahafo area and said about 20,203 people attended the five public hearings organized in the then proposed Ahafo region.
President Akufo-Addo mentioned some of the resources which could be found in the area as gold, diamond, iron ore and bauxite and said with the resources the region’s potential for development clearly exist.
That, he said, will also enhance employment and increase the socio-economic development of the area.
Spokesperson
The Chief of Yamfo, Nana Ansah Adu Baah who doubled as the spokesperson of the Council of Ahafo Chiefs, on behalf of the chiefs and people expressed appreciation to all the stakeholders including President Akufo-Addo, members of the Commission of Inquiry and the Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development, Mr Dan Botwe for their immense support and contribution which ensured that the creation of the Ahafo region became a reality.
He said the people of Ahafo region appreciate the passion of President Akufo-Addo in seeing to it that the country was developed.