Parliament to hold Speaker's Breakfast Forum in Kumasi on Nov 15

Parliament is set to hold a Speaker's Breakfast Forum on Monday, November 15, 2021, in Kumasi.
The Speaker's Breakfast Forum is a platform used by various Speakers of Parliament to engage with the general public and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to foster a better understanding of the work of Parliament.
It is in line with Goal 3 of Parliament's Corporate Strategic Plan that focuses on strengthening the representational role and public involvement in the work of Parliament.
The theme for this year's Speaker's Breakfast Forum is: "Examining Parliament's Oversight Function on Governance of Public Goods and Services: Prospects & Challenges in the 8th Parliament".
The main speaker for the event is Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD).
Mrs. Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee, a private legal practitioner and law lecturer and Dr. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi, head of History and Political Studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology will be discussants for the topic.
The Forum will be attended by Deputy Speakers, Leadership, and Members of Parliament as well as representatives of Civil Society Organisations and selected members of the general public. The Guest of Honour for the Forum is His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene.
The Forum is being organised in collaboration with STAR-Ghana Foundation and Friedrich Ebert-Stiftung.