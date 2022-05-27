Oda NPP elect new constituency executives

The election of executives for the Oda Constituency of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) which was put on hold due to a misunderstanding among some party members eventually took place at Oda last Sunday with very shocking results.
Newly elected executive
Apart from the Constituency Secretary, Ben Kuuku Baiden, and the Organiser, David Okyere, who retained their positions, all the other incumbent executives were defeated by new entrants.
Mr Baiden secured the highest number of votes by thrashing his challenger, Gabriel Oliver Offeh Adjei, by 453 votes to 31, while Mr Okyere also defeated Bernard Ernest Adjei Botchway by 331 votes to 155.
An Oda-based businessman, Kwadwo Amparbeng beat the incumbent Constituency Chairman, Alhaji Awudu Issaka, by 362 votes to123, while Kingsley Bernard Kwagyir defeated the incumbent Vice-Chairman, Yaw Boakye, by 399 votes to 84.
Special Presidential Advisor
The Special Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo Maafo, who swore in the new executive, urged them to bury their differences and work assiduously to garner more presidential votes to break the eight-year jinx in the 2024 general election.
He advised both the victors and the vanquished to forget about the outcome of the election and work in unity to defeat the National Democratic Congress in the upcoming parliamentary and presidential polls.
The election attracted many dignitaries, including Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim, the Director of Operations at the Office of the Vice-President; the Director of Protocols at the National NPP Headquarters, Kwadwo Afari, and Dennis Santiago of the Research and Election Directorate, also at the National NPP Headquarters.