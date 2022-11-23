NPP will retain power in 2024 - Ntim assures

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has pledged to work to ensure that the party retains power in the 2024 general election.
He stated that it would not be under his tenure that the party would go into opposition in 2024.
“You will agree with me that I spent 20 years in the political wilderness, before getting to where I am right now, and I will not become national chairman only to take the party back to opposition,” he stated.
Mr Ntim was speaking at the inauguration of the Standing and Ad hoc Committees of the National Council of the NPP at the party’s headquarters in Accra yesterday.
The committees are the Finance, Constitutional and Legal, Organisation, Research, Disciplinary and Communication.
The Finance committee is chaired by Abankwa Sekyere while the Constitutional and Legal committee has Frank Davies as chairman with the Organisation committee chaired by Lord Oblitey Commey.
The Research, Disciplinary and the Communication committees are chaired by Osei Bonsu Amoah, Kwasi Amoako Atta and Nana Akomea, respectively.
Mr Ntim indicated that he would ensure that the committees work and deliver on their mandate.
He urged the committees to work hard to bring into fruition the goals and objectives of the party.
“First and foremost, your first loyalty is to the party, or matters that come before your committee should be kept at the committee level unless the party hierarchy demands that it comes out, he stated.
The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, for his part, said the NPP would be the first political party to win elections on three consecutive times, come 2024 elections.
“We will be the first political party to win the elections three consecutive times”, he stated.
“In spite of the challenges that we are going through as a country, certainly before the 2024 election, things would have turned and Ghanaians will still have confidence in the NPP,” Mr Kodua stated.