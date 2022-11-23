NDC, NPP are not same - Agbavitor

The newly-elected Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mawutor Agbavitor, has dismissed assertions by a section of the public that the NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) are only opposite sides of the same coin, saying the NDC is always accountable to the people and judicious in harnessing state resources for national development.
Mr Agbavitor, who was speaking at a press conference in Ho last Monday, said Ghanaians were now looking up to the NDC to restore hope for the nation.
“That also makes it clear that the NDC and the NPP are not the same,” he said.
The entrepreneur called on members of the party to maintain a united front to support the leadership to work hard to secure victory for the party in 2024.
“The elections to elect regional executives of the party for the region are over and it is now time to start work,” he insisted.
The regional chairman said the NDC must live no stone unturned in pursuit of victory in 2024.
Young people
He said the party would involve young people vigorously in its campaign strategies and equip them with lucrative entrepreneurial skills to expand the party’s support base in the region.
Mr Agbavitor pledged quality and transparent leadership and said the lack of transparency in running of the affairs of the nation by the NPP in the past six years had plunged the country into chaos.
Hohoe seat
He said the NDC had adopted the appropriate strategies to wrest the Hohoe parliamentary seat back from the NPP and revive hopes for job creation for the youth in that constituency.
According to him, job creation and the implementation of sterling programmes to improve the lives of the people in the region were among the priorities for the NDC.
Mr Agbavitor urged the NDC’s teeming supporters in Volta to remain united and always uphold the peace, even in the face of provocation by their political opponents, to maintain a healthy and stable ground for victory for the NDC.