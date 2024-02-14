NPP commends President Akufo-Addo for 'bold' and 'decisive' reshuffle

Graphic.com.gh Politics Feb - 14 - 2024 , 19:17

The leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the party is pleased that President Akufo-Addo has reshuffled his ministers of state and sacked some of them.

In a press statement expressing gratitude and appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the leadership of the party said the reshuffle was "decisive."

The party also commended the President for earlier reshuffling and appointing of new municipal and district chief executives.

In a statement issued by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP said the "decision to reshuffle underscores the President's commitment to fostering progress and revitalizing our administration."



Below is a copy of the statement

NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY APPLAUDS PRESIDENT NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO FOR HIS BOLD AND DECISIVE DECISION



The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is pleased to express gratitude and appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his decisive government reshuffle, which includes the appointment of new Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), Ministers, and Deputy Ministers.



The decision to reshuffle underscores the President's commitment to fostering progress and revitalizing our administration.



The NPP continues to express profound appreciation for the dedication and service of those departing from their roles, urging them to continue supporting the government and the party in our collective pursuit of national development.



To the incoming appointees, we extend our congratulation message and warmest wishes.

As they assume new responsibilities, we urge them to bring forth innovative ideas and unwavering dedication to serve the good people of Ghana.



Their contributions would be instrumental in propelling our party and government to a historic victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again demonstrated his responsiveness to the needs of the nation, affirming his commitment to governance that listens and acts in the best interests of the people.



Let us forge ahead together with unity, determination, and a shared vision for a brighter future for all. It is indeed possible to break the eight for the prosperity of our dear country and its people.



Signed

Justin Kodua Frimpong

General Secretary



