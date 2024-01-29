NPP bigwigs hand over Wontumi to Manhyia over derogatory remarks against Asantehene

New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwigs were at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday in the matter of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi and his alleged derogatory remarks against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Leading Wontumi to the Manhyia Palace were the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim, NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong and some other NPP national officers.

With them was the Majority Leader in Parliament and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame in Kumasi.

They solicited the help of the Chief of Nzema, Nana Nkansah Boadu to lead them customarily to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council, that had issued an ultimatum to the NPP to hand over Wontumi for him to respond officially to the said allegation and face the consequences for it.

Wontumi is alleged to have stated publicly that he would challenge Otumfuo if he (Wontumi) disagreed on an issue with the Asantetehene and that he Wontumi, also has his own "Kingdom" in Asanteman.

”I have built my own kingdom, I have my own police and military, and I will speak my mind to Otumfuo if I disagree on an issue with him (Otumfuo)”, he was reported to have stated.

Proceedings at Manhyia on Monday

The chiefs warned Wontumi to be careful with his public actions and statements, and refrain from stating that he has his own Kingdom in Asanteman, since apart from the Asantehene, nobody else has a Kingdom in Asanteman.

Last week

The General Secretary of the party Justin Kodua Frimpong with other national executives of the party had told the Kumasi Traditional Council that Chairman Wontumi was ill, hence his inability to appear last week as was ordered.

The party therefore pleaded for two weeks for him to recover.

But the Kumasi Traditional Council directed the NPP to produce Chairman Wontumi for a hearing on Monday.

