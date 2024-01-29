NPP Yendi Primary: EC says party will have to decide next step of truncated process

GraphicOnline Politics Jan - 29 - 2024 , 11:19

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will have to take a decision on the next steps for the Yendi Parliamentary Primary, following the disruption of counting and destruction of ballot papers last Saturday.

No official winner has been declared by the EC.

While there is no official declaration, both candidates, Farouk Mahama and Abibata Shani, have independently claimed victory in the contest.

Speaking on the matter in a radio interview on Joy News, Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, stressed that an official winner has yet to be determined.

"The feedback from the region is that we were not able to declare the results there," Dr Quaicoe said.

"From the Electoral Commission's point of view, we did not complete the process... Like I said, the party is conducting and we are supervising, so the party will have to take a decision".

28 members on the Majority side of Parliament failed in their bid to for the NPP's slot as Parliamentary candidates in the December 2024 Elections, prompting concerns about potential adverse effects on the functioning of the house, including government business.

Despite the significant number of Majority members losing their seats, First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu reassured that the work in Parliament will not be impacted.