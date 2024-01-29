Nkuah elected NDC parliamentary candidate for Sefwi Akontombra

The National Democratic Congress has elected Pious Kwame Nkuah as the party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Sefwi Akontombra in the Western North Region.

The former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sefwi Akontombra under the erstwhile NDC government polled 501 votes in the party’s parliamentary primary held at Akontombra last Thursday.

His other two contenders in the race, Mumuni Issah and Herod Cobbina secured 149 and 178 votes respectively.

Mr Nkuah would contest on the ticket of the NDC as its parliamentary candidate for Sefwi Akontombra in the 2024 general election.

Primary

The Sefwi Akontombra Constituency was one of the constituencies the party put on hold during its parliamentary primaries to elect the party’s parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election in May last year.

The parliamentary primary in Sefwi Akontombra comes after that of the Odododiodioo Constituency in the Greater Accra Region which was won by Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie.

The NDC National Deputy Director of Elections, Dr Tanko Rashid Computer told the Daily Graphic that the next stop for the parliamentary primary would be Manhyia South in the Ashanti Region for the NDC to have its full complement of parliamentary candidates for this year’s general election.

Unity

Speaking to delegates after his victory, Mr Nkuah, who is also a former Regional Director of Elections for the NDC in Western North, called for unity in the constituency and invited his contenders to join him to wrestle the seat from the NPP come December 7.

The losers pledged their support for the winner and indicated their desire to work tirelessly for the NDC.

Dynamics

The NDC is presenting Mr Nkuah as their parliamentary candidate for Sefwi Akontombra after its candidate for the 2020 general election, Mumuni Issah lost to the New Patriotic Party incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Alex Djornobuah Tetteh.

The NPP MP polled 17, 976 votes, representing 54.55 per cent to defeat the NDC’s Mumuni Issah who secured 14,976, representing 45.45 per cent.

The NPP has maintained Mr Tetteh as its parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general election.