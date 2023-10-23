NDC donates relief items to flood victims

Kester Aburam Korankye Politics Oct - 23 - 2023 , 02:01

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has donated relief items valued at GH¢1.5 million to victims of the floods caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

Led by the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, a large delegation of the party’s leadership, including Members of Parliament, made the donation last Friday in fulfilment of a promise made to the flood victims by former President John Mahama when he visited the area at the onset of the floods two weeks ago.

Former President Mahama promised to work with the Minority in Parliament to provide more humanitarian support for the victims.

The team arrived at Sogakope about 7:30 a.m. with five truckloads of 2,000 bags of rice, 500 boxes of canned fish, 500 boxes of tinned tomato paste, 500 boxes of cooking oil and 1,000 packs of water.

The items were to be distributed to the various affected communities from Sogakope.

The relief items were to help alleviate the suffering of those affected by the floods across the Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra regions.

The floods have caused significant damage to property and infrastructure, leaving many people homeless and in urgent need of assistance.

Sympathy

The National Chairman of the party said the donation was not done to compete with the government but rather to get closer to “our friends who are in need” and to see the extent of the situation.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed,” he said.

He said although the items might not be enough to solve all their problems, it would send signals that extending support was not a favour but a responsibility towards the affected communities.

He said the people in the Volta Region had already sacrificed for the construction of the Akosombo and Kpong dams when their livelihoods were affected after the construction of the dams.

“Any help is paying back our debt for the people who sacrificed to give the whole country electricity, “ he said.

More relief

Dr Ato Forson told the Daily Graphic in an interview that the NDC's gesture would go a long way to provide some relief for the people.

“It is important that more efforts are made to support those affected by the floods, especially those in deprived areas,” he said.

He said it was important for the government and other organisations to join hands with the NDC and other well-meaning individuals and groups to provide assistance to those in need.

Other donations

The Anglican Church also donated GH¢50,000 to MPs of the affected constituencies for onward distribution to victims.

The Speaker of Parliament also donated GH¢100,000 through his Chief of Staff, Kofi Attor.

Mr Attor said the Speaker, who was out of the country on official duty, would visit the areas as soon as he returned.