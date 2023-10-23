Abide by guidelines for Nov. 4 election - NPP National Council of Elders to presidential aspirants

Daily Graphic Politics Oct - 23 - 2023 , 03:32

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Council of Elders has appealed to the presidential aspirants of the party to abide by the guidelines set out by the party’s Elections Committee to ensure a peaceful election on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

In separate meetings with the four contestants/teams, the council urged them to appeal to their supporters to note that they all belong to the “great elephant party” and that “we have all agreed to implement the process we are going through now in order to select one of the four honourable men to lead us in our bid to retain power in 2024.”

The contestants for the November 4 election are NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in the Central Region, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and a former NPP MP for Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Be decorous

In a statement issued last Friday and signed by the acting Chairman of the NPP’s National Council of Elders, Alhaji Sulemana Yiremea, the council called on the aspirants and their supporters to desist from insults, insinuation, attacks and fights, before, during and after the election, adding that “An army that is divided doesn't win wars.”

It said in a meeting with the party's Elections Committee Chairman, Prof. Mike Oquaye, and his team, the council informed him about reported cases of unfair treatment meted out to some contestants and urged him to have his committee work smoothly with the Electoral Commission and the Police Service to ensure discipline at all the 276 voting centres.

“The Council urges strongly, all delegates to be law-abiding on the election day.

And for the remaining period left for campaigning we should desist from intimidation and hostile confrontations,” it said.

The statement said during the meeting, the flag bearer hopefuls were prevailed upon to get their supporters to appreciate the fact that the real struggle would begin after the November 4 presidential primary.

Assurance

“The Council gives its untainted assurance that the November 4 election will be free, fair and transparent to the satisfaction of all and sundry,” it said.

The Council further urged all party officials at all levels to not only be seen to be fair but also avoid any utterances that might in any way undermine the integrity of the election.

The Council extended its best wishes to all the contestants, and said whoever won on that day would have to work with all and sundry in the party.

“Patriots, in moments of tension, do remember the sacrifices endured by our forebears in building a future for us, as we share in the glory let us aim at adding to their gains and not destroy them,” the statement concluded.