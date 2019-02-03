VIDEO: Nana B apologises for assaulting Sammy Gyamfi

The National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) has apologised to Ghanaians for assaulting the National Communication Officer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) during a televised radio broadcast on Friday, February 1 2019
According to Nana B, regardless of the provocative conduct of Mr Gyamfi which included unacceptable verbal attacks on the President, he should not have responded violently.
"Regardless of the repulsive, provocative conduct by the NDC's National Communication Director on the show, which included unacceptable verbal attacks on the President and myself, I am, upon sober reflection, apologising to listeners of Asempa FM and Ghanaians for the manner in which I responded," the statement said.
"I wish to assure all that I remain committed to decent, issue-based discourse on our airwaves and that this unfortunate incident will not be repeated".
He also encouraged Mr Gyamfi, who he described as a 'junior brother' to be decorous and respectful in his public utterances during such engagements, and, to, at all times, respect the high office of the President.
Below is Nana B’s full apology statement:
APOLOGY TO ASEMPA FM LISTENERS AND GHANAIANS
I refer to the events which took place yesterday on Asempa FM's Political Talk Show, 'Ekosii Sen'.
Thank you.
Signed
Henry Nana Boakye
National Youth Organiser, New Patriotic Party.