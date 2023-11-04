Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia voting at the NPP headquarters in Accra
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia voting at the NPP headquarters in Accra

My victory is in the hands of God - Bawumia

Gertrude Ankah Nyavi Politics

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says his victory in the presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in the hands of God.

Dr Bawumia made the remarks after casting his vote in the ongoing presidential primary of the NPP.

Delegates of the NPP across the country are voting today, Saturday, November 4, 2023, to elect a flagbearer for the party in the 2024 elections.

Dr Bawumia was in the company of his wife, Samira Bawumia when he went to vote

A total of 203,439 delegates are expected to cast their ballots in all the 276 constituencies across the country.

He is one of four candidates vying for the NPP flagbearer slot. The other candidates are Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Dr. Bawumia said he is confident of beating the other candidates soundly in the flagbearership race. 

