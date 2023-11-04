I’ve never given any delegate money - Addai-Nimoh

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Nov - 04 - 2023 , 13:59

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate, Francis Addai-Nimoh, has stated that he has never paid for any delegate’s vote.

Rather, he said, all he had to offer delegates and the people of Ghana were peace, unity and prosperity.

Francis Addai-Nimoh, who is a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong Constituency, said this after casting his ballot at the NPP headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

His comments were in response to a question from the media about reports that delegates in Berekum had been offered GHC1,000 to vote for him.

“To vote for Me? I’m sure that is untrue. It is false. I have never given any money. Silver and gold have I none, but what I have is to give peace, unity and prosperity,” he said.

Francis Addai-Nimoh is one of four candidates vying to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

The other three candidates are the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

A total of 420 delegates are expected to cast their ballots at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

So far, about 331 have already voted. These include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a fellow flagbearer aspirant; Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo; Former National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay among others.

Confidence

Mr Addai-Nimoh said he was confident of winning and leading the party during the 2024 general elections despite conclusions by a number of polls that suggest otherwise.

“Even in the super delegates elections, I was told that Addai-Nimoh would not be part, but here we are, so how do they explain that. You can do a theoretical survey but in practice, they would be a huge variance,” he stressed.