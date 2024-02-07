MP attributes NPP primary election loss to backing 'Ken Must Go' campaign

Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, the Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, has linked his recent defeat in the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Primary to his active support for the 'Ken must go' movement.

Advocating for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta amid the nation's economic challenges, Dr. Adomako faced defeat in the primary, losing to Mr. Emmanuel Tobbin with a vote count of 818 to 566.

Speaking during an interview on Citi FM on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, Dr. Adomako suggested that his alignment with the 'Ken must go' campaign may have influenced his loss.

While acknowledging various contributing factors, he emphasized his dissenting stance as a potential reason for his defeat.

“I think that there were many factors. One that comes to mind is you know having a dissenting mind. What I mean by that is there have been several cases that I had with a dissenting mind and I think that it may have contributed," he said.

“For instance, I am one of the few who stood initially, for Ken must go’. I wouldn’t say that is the one key reason but I think it may have contributed.”

Dr. Adomako also recognized that his endorsement of the Alan Kyeremanten movement could have contributed to his failure to secure the candidacy for representing the constituents of Anyaa-Sowutuom in the upcoming December elections.