Minority threatens to vote against Prez Akufo-Addo's newly appointed ministers today

GraphicOnline Politics Mar - 24 - 2023 , 07:47

The opposition party in Ghana's parliament has announced that it will vote against President Akufo-Addo's newly appointed Ministers and deputies today (March 24, 2023), despite some of them being their colleague legislators.

The Minority group argues that the nominees must be unanimously rejected to help cut down on government expenditure during the current economic crisis.

During a debate on the report of the Appointments Committee, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, urged his colleagues from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to put Ghana first and not stand for their colleagues.

“We stand with the people of Ghana, and we are urging our colleagues from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stand for Ghana and not to stand for their colleagues. Mr. Speaker, the nominees are our colleagues, but the principle is that it’s not about them, it’s about the republic of Ghana. They may be our colleagues and friends and relatives, but it’s not about them. I call on you to look them in their faces and vote against them for the republic of Ghana. For the future of our country,” he said.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, appealed to the house to approve the nominees, but the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, stated that the house will decide on the fate of the nominees. “I will just plead that we approve the ministers,” he said.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had previously directed the Minority group not to approve the nominees, describing their appointments as insensitive in the midst of an economic crisis.

The newly appointed Ministers include K.T Hammond as the Minister for Trade and Industry, with Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy, Bryan Acheampong as the Minister for Food and Agriculture, and Stephen Asamoah Boateng as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.