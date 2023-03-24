NPP designs programme to attract youth

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 24 - 2023 , 07:55

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is to undertake a nationwide youth engagement project to attract and register more of the youth for Election 2024, the Bono Regional Chairman of the party, Kwame Baffoe, has hinted.

Dubbed “first time voters’ engagement,” Mr Baffoe explained the project would commence after the Electoral Commission (EC) had opened a fresh voter registration exercise ahead of the 2024 general election.

The Regional Chairman said the project was in line with strategies introduced by the NPP in the region to entice more of the youth to join to enhance its election fortunes in the 2024 election and retain the NPP in political power.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Baffoe, popularly known as “Chairman Abronye” in the political space, said a youth-driven party was required for effective electioneering for the NPP to “break the eight.”

Political fortunes

He said the youth would determine the winner of the 2024 election because they formed the chunk of the voting population, hence the need to make the NPP more attractive to entice them to join and enhance its political fortunes in the next general election.

Mr Baffoe said the 2020 population census indicated that the youth constituted about 59.5 per cent of the Ghanaian population, saying the EC’s 2020 voter population also pegged the youth at 55.1 per cent.

“From all indications, it is clear that the Ghanaian youth, especially the yet-to-be registered first-time voters have higher influence and remain a deciding factor in our next general election, hence the need for the party to re-strategise to bring them on board for an effective electioneering that will retain us in political power,” he stated.

“We are going to mobilise and give the youth an orientation on the philosophies, ideologies, tenets, values, administrative structures, achievements, youth manifesto policies and social interventions of our great party,” he said.

“When young people are disengaged from political processes, a significant portion of the population would be cut off in decision-making and policy formulation and implementation,” he added.—GNA