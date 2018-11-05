Let’s shun corruption — NCCE

The Kadjebi District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr Daniel Agbesi Latsu, has appealed to Ghanaians to shun corruption in all its forms since it impedes business growth, escalates costs and pose serious legal and reputational risks.
Mr Latsu said corrupt practices hindered the development of fair market structures and undermined fair competition which in turn deterred investment.
He said issues of corruption were multifaceted and could not be handled by a single entity but with the cooperation of all concerned.
Mr Latsu made these statements at an anti-corruption education programme at Dzindziso in the Kadjebi District in the Volta Region.
He said politically, corruption was a major obstacle to democracy and the rule of law whereby offices and institutions lost their legitimacies.
He added that corruption undermined people’s trust in the political system, its institutions and its leaders.
Guarding against corruption
He, thus, called on people placed at leadership positions to be transparent because it was the surest way of guarding against corruption.
Mr Latsu, who spoke on the topic: “The role of citizens in fighting corruption”, called on the citizenry to resist, reject and report corrupt acts to the appropriate offices for investigation.
He named the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Police, Special Prosecutors’ Office (SPO), Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), among others, as some of the offices they could report to.
Demonstrating political will
The Assembly member for Dzindziso Electoral Area, Mr Jonathan Afetorgbor Tamakloe, thanked the management and staff of the NCCE for the programme and called on the populace to help fight corruption, since it was a complex undertaking that required all mobilised efforts and resources in the fight against it.
Similar programmes were held at Poase-Cement, Ahamansu and Dodi-Papase.
