Let’s do away with insults, lies, propaganda - Kwabena Agyepong tells fellow aspirants

A Presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has called on his fellow aspirants and politicians in general to eschew insults, lies and propaganda in order to elevate the political discourse in the country.
He rather encouraged his fellow politicians seeking for any position including the presidency to put out their mission, vision and policies as a means to humbly submit themselves for public scrutiny.
Mr Agyepong, a former Presidential Spokesperson and General Secretary of the ruling NPP, made the call while reacting to what he said was “a big lie” being circulated on social media about him in relation to Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and their presidential ambitions.
In a statement copied to the Daily Graphic in reaction to a statement attributed to him alleging that Dr Bawumia was the “driving force” behind his suspension as general secretary of the NPP, Mr Agyapong said “my initial reaction was not to dignify this LIE with a response”.
“However, the decision to address this matter and put it to rest before it starts festering, is informed by lessons learnt from what I experienced during the run-up to my illegitimate removal as general secretary of the NPP.”
Intention
He said since he declared his intention to contest the flagbearership of the NPP for the 2024 election, his focus has been on his vision to create a “New Dawn” on the country’s political landscape which he said was anchored on the restoration of the cherished values of Service, Sacrifice and Selflessness he dubbed the ‘3S’.
Mr Agyepong said the other important feature of his campaign had been to expose the lies, vile propaganda and shenanigans orchestrated to remove him from office as the general secretary of the NPP. “To date, no one has been able to refute what I have put out. Moreover, I have called on all politicians to elevate the political discourse by eschewing insults, lies and propaganda. The only times I have made reference to my fellow aspirants in the NPP, is to encourage them to also put out their vision and humbly submit themselves for public scrutiny,” he said.
Debate
The NPP presidential aspirant ,therefore, called on his other flag bearer hopefuls for a live debate as the party moves forward to select a leader for the 2024 general election.
That, according to him, would enable the electorate get a feel of what each aspirant has to offer the party and the country at large.
He also encouraged the populace to be more passionate about the affairs of the country, try to transform the political culture and revive the faith in the nation’s democracy.
“I would like to urge all Ghanaians to pay heed to my vision of a new dawn for our beloved motherland by carefully listening to my interviews on radio and television, as well as my interaction with NPP office holders and other stakeholders, which are all available on social media and judge for themselves,” he added.