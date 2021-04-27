Kissi Agyebeng lacks 'credentials, weight' to combat corruption - Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu has reacted to news that private legal practitioner, Mr Kissi Agyabeng, is being considered as a nominee for the Special Prosecutor (SP) position and said that move is "a big disappointment" on the part of the Akufo-Addo government.
Mr Haruna Iddrisu said the nomination of Mr Agyebeng by the Attorney-General and the Minister of Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, reflects a sluggish posture of a goverment that is not seriously committed to the fight against corruption.
According to him, the nominee does not have "the credentials and weight" needed for combating corruption.
"Compared to the former Special prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu, in terms of stature, Mr Agyebeng is a non-starter, does not have the experience, integrity and reputation.
He just does not come close," he said.
Speaking with Graphic Online on the news that Mr Agyebeng had been pencilled for appointment as the next SP, Mr Iddrisu said "You need men of weight and will to fight corruption.
"Mr Amidu suited perfectly into it but because he will not get the cooperation of the President, he had to bow out," he said.
