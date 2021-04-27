Give your best - Forum urges young ministerial appointees

The Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) has urged young Members of Parliament (MPs) nominated for ministerial appointments to give their best to lift the image of the forum.
“To our colleague young MPs, ministers and deputy ministers designate, you are proof that good things come to those who are willing to sacrifice to achieve higher goals, as this new portfolio would be a good match for your skills and dedication.”
“Remember, to whom much is given, much is expected. Leadership and Members of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) are hopeful that this opportunity given to our young men and women would go a long way in strengthening and increasing the quantitative and qualitative participation of the Ghanaian youth in order to eradicate poverty, foster growth and ensure that the youth remain the most critical and influencing stakeholder in national development,” a statement issued in Accra and signed by the Vice-President of YPF, Ms Betty Nana Afua Krosbi Mensah, who is also MP, Afram Plains North, said.
President’s confidence
The statement said the President’s nomination of young people demonstrated his certainty in the young MPs and also buttressed his resolve in building a better future with deserving youth ambassadors.
While congratulating the appointees, it also commended the President for following the example of his predecessors.
Nominees
Some of the young MPs nominated and subsequently assuming various ministerial portfolios after Parliamentary approvals include: Sarah Adjoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, MP for Ofoase-Ayeribi and Minister for Information, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, MP for Damongo and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Francis Asenso-Boakye, MP for Bantama and Minister for Works and Housing.
The group was elated that President Akufo-Addo also nominated Mr George Mireku Duker, President of YPF and MP for Tarkwa- Nsuaem as Deputy Minister Designate for Lands and Natural Resources.
It said Mr Mireku Duker’s versatility, dedication and exemplary leadership qualities earned him several successes in his political career which they were proud of.
Other members of the YPF nominated by President Akufo-Addo include Ms Mavis Nkansa Boadu, MP for Afigya Sekyere East, Deputy Minister Designate for Roads and Highways, Nana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, MP for Akwapim North, Deputy Minister-Designate for Trade and Industry, Rev. John Ntim Fodjour, MP for Assin South, Deputy Minister Designate for Education among others.