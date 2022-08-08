It's Africa's turn - Mensa Otabil

The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has said that the African continent will see a turnaround and become a destination for job seekers from America and Europe.
Justifying his position on the shift in Africa’s fortunes, he said his positive outlook of the continent is not premised on physical entities, but rather a deep belief of God’s just and fairness not to lift up one and neglect the other.
In a message titled: “We will get it back”, on the opening night of the church’s Greater Works Conference, Pastor Otabil re-affirmed his belief that Africa would become the most significant continent on the planet.
Encouragement
Pastor Otabil encouraged the congregation not to limit God, but rather be inspired by the example of the prophet Jeremiah in the Bible as they sought to move the African continent from a state of supposed hopelessness.
He anchored his sermon on Jeremiah chapter 32, and recalled how God showed Jeremiah the most impossible situation ever, where external and internal enemies had taken over Israel.
Pastor Otabil demonstrated how God restored the nation in the midst of captivity and impossibility, and likened the situation to some foreign powers who had impoverished Africa and taken her assets, a situation he said was compounded by locals who were taking advantage of a bad situation and making it worse.
The theologian opined: “Africa will get it back and it will be well with the continent, it will be well with our people”.
Conviction
Pastor Otabil said up until now, he remained eternally convinced that the future of Africa was bright and the future of Ghana was great.
He prayed for a resurgence in Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Cote d’Ivoire, Sudan, South Sudan, Mali and all African countries.
“America has had its chance, Europe has had its chance, and Asia has had its chance. It’s Africa’s chance too,” he said.
He expressed the hope that the largest number of billionaires would soon come from Africa, and urged worshipers to work harder and do bigger things because very soon, “Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Jack ma will read about you”.