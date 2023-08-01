I’ll win Ho Central based on goodwill — MCE

Alberto Mario Noretti Politics Aug - 01 - 2023 , 06:53

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Divine R.K. Bosson, has said his decision to contest the Ho Central constituency parliamentary election is based on the goodwill he enjoys from people from all political divides in the constituency.

He, therefore, expressed confidence of winning the 2024 parliamentary election.

Mr Bosson told the Daily Graphic last Friday that he would leverage the achievements of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and help meet the development needs of the people without pursuing any parochial political interest.

“The people of the Ho Central constituency have recognised my leadership skills and values as an icon of unity and development, and I cannot disappoint them,” he added.

As a priority, Mr Bosson said, he would commit great zeal and enthusiasm towards the promotion of hands-on skills and quality education among young people.

Oxygen City

He said he would continue to push the ‘Oxygen City’ agenda of Ho to astonishing heights, if given the nod by the constituents.

Mr Bosson renewed his pledge to operate an open-door policy and to involve all stakeholders, assembly members, traditional authorities and individuals for the good cause of the Ho Municipality.

“I will walk the path of righteousness as I pursue the total growth and development of the Ho Municipality,” he further promised.

Mr Bosson pointed out that the municipality was endowed with rich human and natural resources which required the collective effort of the populace to harness effectively.

The Class One Referee and football administrator said sports development would also be given priority attention on his development agenda.

Appreciation

He thanked the people for the confidence reposed in him and gave an assurance that team work would be his hallmark.

Prior to assuming office as MCE in 2021, Mr Bosson was the Volta Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).