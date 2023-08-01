Mahama: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia govt poses biggest threat to Ghana's democracy

GraphicOnline Politics Aug - 01 - 2023 , 06:16

Former President John Dramani Mahama has voiced his apprehension about the governance of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration, asserting that it poses the most significant risk to Ghana's democracy.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, July 31, Mr. Mahama urged Ghanaians to vote out the current government in the 2024 elections to rescue the nation.

As the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he believes that the nearly seven years of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia administration have jeopardized Ghana's constitutional democracy.

Mahama argues that a change of leadership is essential, replacing the current "inept" NPP government with the NDC administration to safeguard democracy and restore hope to the people.

He emphasized that transparent and accountable governance, offering opportunities to all, not just a select few, is the cornerstone of a strong democracy.

"The almost seven years of Akufo Addo and Bawumia's maladministration is the biggest threat to the survival of our constitutional democracy. Only a CHANGE in this inept NPP government can ensure the sustainability of our democracy. The next NDC administration will work to restore hope to Ghanaians quickly. The business-as-usual approach to governance, lies, and propaganda will not work. We cannot and must avoid repeating the mistakes of the NPP."

In addition to his concerns about the government's performance, Mr Mahama at the weekend criticized President Akufo-Addo in relation to the conduct of his appointees.

He pointed out that the president's appointees seem to have disregarded his earlier advice to explore opportunities in the private sector if they seek personal enrichment.

Addressing the graduating class of 2023 at the Academic City University College on Saturday, Mahama expressed his worry about the deviation from the president's previous admonishment six years ago.

"Some of you who will find yourself in politics, I wish to sound a note of caution, as President Akufo-Addo said if your goal into office is to enrich yourself, then don't come, go to the private sector. Very profound words were spoken by the President, more than 6 and a half years ago. With what is happening today, I'm sure the President himself does not remember he spoke these very wise words."