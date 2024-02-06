I'll revamp cotton industry to create jobs - Mahama

Mohammed Fugu Politics Feb - 06 - 2024 , 15:54

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to revamp the cotton industry in Northern Ghana to help create more jobs for the the youth if elected as president in the 2024 election.

Given the potential of the industry in transforming the economy, he said the National Democratic Congress (NDC)-led government would invest in the sector to make cotton production viable and more commercial.

Additionally, he said the government would support farmers to produce quality cotton.

"Cotton is the easiest cash crop to cultivate because it doesn't like much rains and also doesn't affect other crops cultivation. With a deliberate investment, the cotton industry which has now virtually collapsed will be revitalised to boost the economy," he noted.

Mr Mahama made this remark at a town hall meeting in Tamale on Tuesday [Feb 6, 2024]) as part of his three-day 'Building Ghana Tour' of the Northern Region.

The meeting brought together professional groups such as dress makers, barbers, butchers, teachers, among others who took turns to table before the flagbearer of the NDC thier concerns for redress when he wins the December election.