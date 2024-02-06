ECOWAS Commission urges Senegal to return to original electoral calendar

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Feb - 06 - 2024 , 17:21

The ECOWAS Commission is urging the political class in Senegal to take urgent steps to restore the electoral calendar in accordance with the provisions of the country's Constitution.

The ECOWAS Commission in a statement dated Tuesday, February 6, 2024, advised against any action or statement that may contravene the provisions of the country's constitution.

It further reminded the people of Senegal and the political class of their responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the country.

President Macky Sall postponed Senegal's planned Feb. 25 presidential election, announcing in a televised address to the nation explaining that he had cancelled the relevant law due to electoral issues he warned would fuel disputes.

With little more than three weeks to go before the vote, the unprecedented step of delaying the poll, to an unspecified date, pitches Senegal into uncharted constitutional waters that some opposition and civil society groups said amounted to an "institutional coup."

Sall's decision follows the constitutional council's January decision to exclude some prominent contenders from the electoral list, which has fanned discontent about the election process.