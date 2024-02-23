Afenyo-Markin assumes role of Majority Leader, calls for collaboration

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Feb - 23 - 2024 , 12:35

The new Majority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effutu Constituency in the Central region, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, urged cooperation and solidarity from both sides of the house and says he will not allow rancour to prevail under his leadership in Parliament.

He has, therefore, emphasised the importance of bipartisan support from the Majority and Minority sides of the house to ensure the smooth functioning of parliamentary proceedings.

Mr Afenyo-Markin was delivering his acceptance speech on Friday as the new leader of the Majority side after the Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, read a letter from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) confirming the MP for Effutu constituency as the new Majority Leader, following the resignation of Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu. It marked the beginning of this transition in parliamentary leadership.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, MP for the Suame Constituency, resigned his position as the Majority Leader on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, .

