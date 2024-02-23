Next article: Afenyo-Markin formally takes over from Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu remains Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Feb - 23 - 2024

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been retained as the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

He resigned from his post as Majority Leader in Parliament on Wednesday February 21, 2024.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) held an emergency meeting in Accra on Friday, February 23, 2024, to announce the changes made to the leadership of the Majority side.

At the said meeting, the NEC decided to retain Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

The NEC also confirmed the MP for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin as the new Majority Leader with Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa, as the Deputy Majority Leader.

The MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh has also been named as the Majority Chief Whip with MP for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, as First Deputy Majority Chief Whip.

The Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip position went to Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin said he is yet to receive an official letter from the government on whether Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu remains the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

He said until then Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu will continue to play his role as such.