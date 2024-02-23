Afenyo-Markin formally takes over from Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader

Daniel Kenu Politics Feb - 23 - 2024 , 12:07

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effutu constituency in the Central region, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has now been confirmed formally as the new Majority Leader in Parliament.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who formerly occupied the same position until Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu resigned his position as the Majority Leader on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, two days after the Majority Caucus had held a press conference to counter rumours that the Majority side was going to make some changes to its leadership.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who announced Afenyo-Markin as the new Majority Leader also named MP for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei, as the Deputy Majority Leader, who also happens to be the first female to occupy that position in Parliament.

Similarly, the MPs for Nsawam Adoagyiri and Tolon, Frank Annoh-Dompreh and Habib Iddrisu maintains their position as Chief Whip and first Deputy Chief Whip respectively.



