CPP begins process of organising internal polls-In readiness for 2020

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has begun the process of organising internal elections to elect new officers for its constituency, regional and national offices.
This is to position the party firmly on the ground and make it more attractive and visible to the Ghanaian electorate as the 2020 polls inch closer.
According to the guidelines for the 2019 constituency election for party officers signed by Mr James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr, the acting General Secretary of the CPP, picking and submission of nomination forms for the constituency elections had already been completed, with the elections scheduled to be completed by the end of February.
The guidelines stated that nominees for the constituency chairmanship paid a fee of GH¢500 while those contesting the vice chair and secretary positions paid GH¢400.
All other positions, including women and youth organisers, education secretary and treasurer, according to the guidelines, paid GH¢300 each.
Explaining further, the guidelines stated that nomination fees were to be utilised by the region for electoral and administration expenses.
It stated that constituency polls would also be supervised and endorsed by the Electoral Commission.
Eligibility criteria
According to the guidelines, all those vetted and eligible to contest positions must satisfy Articles 42, 57 and 80, which stipulate the criteria for constituency, regional and national officers respectively.
It stated that all those eligible to vote must also have old party cards and/or new cards, and/or those who had completed forms but were yet to receive cards.
Once the constituency polls are completed and new officers elected by the end of February, the guidelines tasked all newly elected constituency executives to further organise their electoral areas and polling stations to have the full complement of the party at all levels within the constituency.
Constituency albums
The regional offices, the guidelines further pointed out should also get themselves in readiness and prepare updated constituency albums which must reconcile with the updated national database of the party.
Meanwhile, sources close to the party have indicated that a number of party members have expressed interest in the national chairmanship of the party once nominations are opened.
It is not known whether the current National Chairman of the CPP, Prof. Edmund Delle, will seek re-election.
However, information reaching the Daily Graphic indicates that some aspirants from across the country are already lacing their boots to seek the national chairmanship once it is declared vacant.