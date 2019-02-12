Violent protests break out over Damongo as Savannah capital

There has been a violent reaction by some youth of Salaga in the newly created Savannah Region following the naming of Damongo as the regional capital
.
Videos of the violence making the rounds on social media have the youth
Graphic Online’s Northern Regional correspondent Mohammed Fugu reports that the announcement of Damongo as regional capital by President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday was met with mixed reactions with the majority of the people approving the announcement.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The protest, however,
Meanwhile, Mohammed Fugu reports that there has been widespread approval of Nalerigu as the regional capital of the newly created North East Region, also announced on Tuesday after official ceremonies at the Jubilee House in Accra.
Related articles: Damongo named Savannah Regional capital
'History will remember 'courageous' Akufo-Addo for creating new regions'
Nalerigu is capital of North East region