Women would make better Presidents for Ghana than some men – Ursula Owusu

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful believes a woman would be a good leader for Ghana should one be elected as president.
The MP said women’s capacity to multitask and approach to tackling issues will make better managers of the affairs of the country far better than some of past leaders.
When asked on Traffic Avenue whether she wants to be Ghana’s president, the legislator told host Jessica Opare-Saforo: “I don’t think we should be barred from aspiring to that. We should be encouraged to dream. But if I see the challenges with that job, I am not sure if I want it. But if we have to do it, I think a woman will be a great President for this country – a fantastic one.”
“We’ll be [President] eventually. I am not sure about now. But, I think we should be opened to that possibility. I don’t think any field should be closed off limits to anyone because she is a woman. Let’s get the best person for the job. Because of how women are made, we multitask and approach the resolution of issues and solving of problems, I think we would even make better presidents than some of the men we have in this country,” she noted.
NPP, NDC must consider female running mates
Meanwhile, Ms. Owusu-Ekuful who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency in the Greater Accra region is also asking the two main political to select women as running mates.
“Will the country ever give us the chance to do that? I have a challenge for the two big political parties. There have not been women running mates for the small political parties before so I am challenging them to consider female running mates. That will be the easiest way to the presidency.”
“It will give us a good shot at the Presidency. I am challenging them to dare to believe in the capability of the Ghanaian woman. They can do it, given the chance and Ghanaians will realize and ask, what took us so long because we should have done this long ago and most of our problems will be solved by now”, she added.
Although 50 percent of Ghana’s population are women, data available shows that Ghana’s public sphere and politics are dominated by men,
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is one of 39 women in Ghana’s 275-seater Parliament, a number that has been criticized by activists.
Advocates have been campaigning to get Parliament to pass the Affirmative Action Bill to compel political parties and agencies to recruit more women.
