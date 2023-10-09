We did not sanction attack on UTV - NPP

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Oct - 09 - 2023 , 10:53

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said it did sanction the invasion of UTV studios by some of its members last Saturday.

Some NPP youth attacked the studios of UTV during a live broadcast of the entertainment show, United Showbiz on Saturday, October 7.

The hooligans stormed the studios, disrupted the programme, and threatened to assault the host and her guests.

The police have arrested 16 persons allegedly involved in the incident.

In a radio interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Monday morning (Oct 9), the Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah said the party will cooperate with the police to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

“The party did not sanction anyone to go and disrupt the United Showbiz programme as was reported. We have moved swiftly to make an apology to them [UTV], and we are going to cooperate with the police to investigate the matter. We think that the attack is unacceptable, and it’s condemnable,” he said.