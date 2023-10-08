NMC concerned about attack on UTV, working with Police to address situation

GraphicOnline Oct - 08 - 2023 , 09:09

The National Media Commission (NMC) has expressed concern about the reported attacks on UTV and is working with the Ghana Police Service to address the situation.

In a statement released on Saturday, the NMC said it was concerned about the increasing use of violence as the preferred method for addressing grievances against the media and journalists.

“Perpetrators of such crimes must realise that violence does not produce better journalism,” the statement said. “This is why the Constitution provides anyone who feels aggrieved by the work of the media the opportunity to seek redress through the complaint settlement mechanism of the National Media Commission.”

The NMC also noted that the attack on UTV came ahead of the 2024 elections in Ghana, and urged political actors and all Ghanaians to learn that the country's future would not be built on the path of violent attacks on journalists.

“In the next couple of weeks, the NMC will be rolling out a comprehensive programme to reactivate with our key stakeholders the Coordinated Mechanism for the Safety of Journalists to ensure the media continue to operate without fear,” the statement said. “In the meantime, we assure the public of our cooperation with the Ghana Police Service to get to the bottom of this matter.”

The NMC is an independent body that regulates the media in Ghana. It was established under the Constitution of Ghana in 1992 to promote freedom and independence of the media, and to ensure the media's accountability to the public.

UTV is a private television station in Ghana. It is owned by Despite Media Group, one of the largest media companies in the country.