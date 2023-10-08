Ministry of Information condemns attacks on UTV

GraphicOnline Oct - 08 - 2023 , 09:28

The Ministry of Information has condemned an attack on United Television (U TV), a private television station in Accra.

In a statement released on today, the Ministry said it had made a report to the Ghana Police Service to intervene in the incident, which involved a group of persons entering UTV's studios without authorization to express displeasure at the content of a live TV program.

The police subsequently arrested 16 persons at the premises of UTV, and investigations are currently ongoing.

The Ministry condemned in no uncertain terms any unauthorized entry into media organizations, in protest at media content, or interference with media work.

“The right to free expression and the freedom of the media are key pillars of our democracy and must be fiercely protected,” the statement said. “The Ministry stands with the police and the courts in the conduct of their duties.”

The Ministry also encouraged the media, especially broadcast media show hosts and panellists, to do their utmost to help promote national cohesion even as they exercise their fundamental freedoms.

The attacks on UTV have been condemned by the National Media Commission and other media organizations in the country who have called on the police to investigate the attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.